Multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases reported throughout New Britain Public Schools

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Officials announced Tuesday evening that they were notified of multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the school district.

According to a release, the cases were reported at New Britain High School, Pulaski Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School and Holmes Elementary School.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain said all affected parties, as well as close contacts have been told to remain home quarantine for 14 days.

New Britain High School and Lincoln Elementary School will not be closed because the positive cases were isolated, the district said in a release.

However, Pulaski Middle School and Holmes Elementary School staff and students will move to remote learning on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1.

Officials said the decision was recommended by the New Britain Public Health Department, as they were notified late in the day of the positive test and contact tracing is not a quick task.

Cohort B at both schools will resume in-school learning on Friday.