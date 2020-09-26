Multiple Quinnipiac students sent home, suspended after violating COVID-19 guidelines

A spokesman for the university said 11 undergrad students were sent home for four weeks and 12 off-campus students have been suspended.

HAMDEN, Conn. — It was announced on Friday that multiple Quinnipiac students had been sent home or suspended due to violating COVID-19 guidelines.

In a letter to sent to students, it was revealed 11 undergraduate students were sent home for four weeks and 12 off-campus students were suspended pending their conduct meetings. University Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett said the students had violated the school's no-visitor policy for the dorms, having non-QU guests on the campus, and or exceeding the school's indoor gatherings policy for both on and off-campus.

"We’re enforcing these policies because every violation potentially can have a negative impact on your health and on the health of multiple others in the QU community," said Ellet. "I fervently hope we don’t encounter these circumstances again. However, should there be further violations, we will continue to follow the clear policy guidelines we’ve issued and respond quickly to any such cases so that we can remain in person, in good health, throughout the academic year. Otherwise, we will lose the battle against the virus."

"I have spoken to hundreds of students and the message from you is loud and clear – you are passionate about wanting to remain on campus for an in-person experience this year, and you are willing to follow the necessary measures to achieve that. I know it’s not easy, but that’s what is required, from every single student," added Ellet.

The letter finished by saying overall students have been following the health protocols and the administration does not want to issue more sanctions for violations.