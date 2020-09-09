Naugatuck High School student tests positive for COVID-19; students switched to online learning

School officials said students will switch to online learning at this time

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck High School students will be learning online for now after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Christopher Montini said in a letter sent to parents that a 12th grader who was present at the school had tested positive. The student reportedly did not ride the bus according to the superintendent.

Due to the positive case, all high school students were dismissed early on Wednesday. Superintendent Montini said all classrooms and physical spaces were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal yesterday and between all classes today.



Superintendent Monini said they will be following guidance from the state Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and the CDC.

Effective immediately, the high school is closed until further notice. All students will be switched to online learning for the time being. Superintendent Montini said they will work with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department to assess the situation and determine Naugatuck High School’s next steps.

Officials expect it to be 2-5 days before students can return to school.

The nursing supervisor, the Naugatuck Valley Health Department, and the school's medical advisor were notified, according to Superintendent Montini, and contact tracing is underway.

The school will be cleaned and sanitized.

Beginning tomorrow, officials said lunch and breakfast will be available for pick-up during the closure at Naugatuck High School between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.