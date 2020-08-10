NESCAC cancels winter sports for 2020-2021 season

The news came Thursday afternoon through the Division III's website. CT schools, Trinity University, Connecticut College, and Wesleyan University are impacted.

HADLEY, Massachusetts — The New England Small College Athletic Conference - which Trinity University, Connecticut College, and Wesleyan University are a part of - canceled all sports competitions for the winter season.

In a joint statement from the college Presidents, the decision is due to COVID-19 and the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, and the border community remains their top concern.

Most of the NESCAC schools have or are considering modifications to the 2020-2021 academic calendar. The joint statement said many students will not be returning back to campuses until late January or early February. The cited this as one of the reasons for the cancelation.

"Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Among other things, the timing of students’ return to campus means there will not be enough time to conduct meaningful conference play," said university presidents in a written statement.