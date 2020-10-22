New Britain Lincoln Elementary School moves to remote learning October 23 due to COVID-19

A spokesperson for New Britain Public schools says a member of the school community tested positive for the virus.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Another school has been moved to remote learning due to a positive case of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for New Britain Public Schools said on Thursday a member of the Lincoln Elementary School community had tested positive for the virus. That person has been told to remain at home and quarantine for 14 days. They were last in the school on October 16.

The New Britain Public Health Department determined through an investigation there were multiple close contacts with the case. Those who have been identified as a close contact have also been to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

"Because of these circumstances, and to allow time for CSDNB staff and the New Britain Public Health Department to conduct additional contact tracing, we have moved all Lincoln students and staff to remote learning on Friday of this week," said Safety and Communications Manager Matt Cannata.