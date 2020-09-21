New Britain middle school students move to remote learning for next two days

A spokesperson for the New Britain schools said on September 21, two people at Pulaski Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Matt Cannata, a spokesperson for New Britain Public Schools, said on Monday, Pulaski Middle School students will move to remote learning on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23.

There were two people in the Pulaski Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. The people who have been impacted, have been instructed to stay home by the administration, and are quarantining. They were last in the building on Friday, September 18.

The New Britain Public Health Department recommended students and staff of Pulaski Middle School move to remote learning. Cohort B will resume in-school learning on Thursday, September 24.

Cannata said the decision to move students to remote learning is so the administration can "further assess the situation and conduct contact tracing."