New Britain schools work with community partners to bridge digital divide

New Britain students will have a hybrid plan where students will take turns doing in-person learning and learning remotely the rest of the week.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With schools reopening in just weeks many districts have opted to do a hybrid plan leaving some to figure out how to make sure all students have the tools for remote learning.

Like in New Britain where the school district partnered with a local dealership in the spring to bring hot spots to students in need of Wi-Fi.

"We realized that we were seeing a large number of students over 1,000 students not being able to connect to their devices because they did not have Wi-Fi access in their homes," communications manager Matthew Cannata said.

We followed up with the district to find out how they plan to address the digital challenges this upcoming school year. Cannata says that all students will get a device to work with and they are working with community partners for internet access.

"Who can help deploy hot spots, who can help open up their buildings for students to access Wi-Fi throughout the day and after-hours as well. We are also working with different internet providers who can expand the WiFi capabilities throughout the city and you know different programs, different discounts different deals," Cannata said.