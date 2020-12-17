New Britain to implement traditional snow day

Districts around the state are going to be making their own calls now that remote learning is an option.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — After a superintendent's letter in West Virginia went viral for highlighting the importance of traditional snow days, New Britain Superintendent Nancy Sarra started to get messages about it all the way up here in Connecticut.

"It started yesterday morning, it was like a slow trickle right, hey this is really nice, " she said. She agreed, and sent out her own letter to families, saying the snow day tradition will be honored on Thursday.

"We're lucky to have remote learning, but we can't lose sight of emotional wellness for our students, for our staff," she said. "Get outside, experience the good parts of nature. Not the virus, but the beauty of the snow around you, get cold, play in it," said Sarra.

Hartford Schools, Norwalk Schools and Thomaston Schools have already decided that's what they'll do. In towns like Plainville and West Hartford, the districts are planning for a few snow days before swapping them out for remote learning days.

"I think that's an awesome thing to do because I understand we have the tools now for online learning but I think snow days are fun for you guys and fun for their families to just have that time to kind of hang out and enjoy it," said Kayla Petro of Southington.

Since it has been such a difficult year, parents say they want to see their kids enjoy a day off.

"I absolutely think it's important for the kids to get out and play. They've been on the computer so much, they're losing a lot of activity time. And there are no sports right now but it's really important for the kids to be active and getting outside," said Cathy Callahan.