New Britain's Roosevelt Early Learning Center, two classrooms from Lincoln KEY Program to move to remote learning

A spokesperson from New Britain schools said the remoting learning will be for two weeks and in-person learning will resume on October 19.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — COVID-19 has caused one learning center and two classrooms to remote learning.

In a written statement, Safety and Communications Manager Matt Cannata said the city confirmed several COVID-19 cases throughout the school district. Lincoln KEY Program, Roosevelt Learning Center, and Smith Elementary were included.

Cannata said the Roosevelt Early Learning Center and two classrooms in the Lincoln KEY Program will move to remote learning for the next two weeks.

In-person classes for the impacted students will resume on Monday, October 19.

Cannata said the cases in Smith school were isolated and the New Britain Public Health Department determined no classroom or school closure was necessary.