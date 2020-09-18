New Haven releases guidance on sports amid pandemic

High-risk sports are a no-go while moderate risk sports will be allowed, only if they follow health guidance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven has released guidance on sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders said they took into account recommendations from the state Department of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC.

The decision was difficult, officials said, and not made lightly.

High-risk sports will not be allowed. That includes:

Football

Indoor soccer

Indoor volleyball

Basketball

Ice hockey

Wrestling

Boxing

Lacrosse

Cheer

Moderate risk sports will be allowed, but only if they are in compliance with guidelines from DPH.

Those sports include:

Outdoor soccer

Outdoor volleyball

Baseball

Softball

Pre-season conditioning will be allowed and guidance from the Connecticut Interscholastic Atheltic Conference (CIAC) will be followed. Athletes will train in small groups and must wear masks.

Happening later on Friday, in Vernon and Ellington, town leaders will be announcing plans to build four new athletic fields for children in the area.