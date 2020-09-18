x
New Haven releases guidance on sports amid pandemic

High-risk sports are a no-go while moderate risk sports will be allowed, only if they follow health guidance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven has released guidance on sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders said they took into account recommendations from the state Department of Public Health (DPH)  and the CDC.

The decision was difficult, officials said, and not made lightly. 

High-risk sports will not be allowed. That includes:

  • Football
  • Indoor soccer
  • Indoor volleyball
  • Basketball
  • Ice hockey
  • Wrestling
  • Boxing
  • Lacrosse
  • Cheer

Moderate risk sports will be allowed, but only if they are in compliance with guidelines from DPH.

Those sports include:

  • Outdoor soccer
  • Outdoor volleyball
  • Baseball
  • Softball

Pre-season conditioning will be allowed and guidance from the Connecticut Interscholastic Atheltic Conference (CIAC) will be followed. Athletes will train in small groups and must wear masks. 

