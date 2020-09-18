New Haven releases guidance on sports amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven has released guidance on sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
City leaders said they took into account recommendations from the state Department of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC.
The decision was difficult, officials said, and not made lightly.
High-risk sports will not be allowed. That includes:
- Football
- Indoor soccer
- Indoor volleyball
- Basketball
- Ice hockey
- Wrestling
- Boxing
- Lacrosse
- Cheer
Moderate risk sports will be allowed, but only if they are in compliance with guidelines from DPH.
Those sports include:
- Outdoor soccer
- Outdoor volleyball
- Baseball
- Softball
Pre-season conditioning will be allowed and guidance from the Connecticut Interscholastic Atheltic Conference (CIAC) will be followed. Athletes will train in small groups and must wear masks.
Happening later on Friday, in Vernon and Ellington, town leaders will be announcing plans to build four new athletic fields for children in the area.
That plan will be announced at 10 a.m.