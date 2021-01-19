Students return to hybrid learning models in New Haven, Wallingford

New Haven and Wallingford will be going back to their hybrid learning models but not everyone is supporting the decision to send some kids back to the classroom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Students throughout the state are expected to return back to the classroom this morning, including the new haven public school district.

Starting today, the district will begin a hybrid learning model.

Currently, only New Haven students PreK through 5th grade have the option of going back to the classroom according to the district's hybrid learning plan.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the school district has been working closely with the city’s health department to ensure schools are ready for today.

But also happening today is a planned protest of the return to school in the city.

There is a planned protest of the return to school in the city. The protest called 'School is Out' said that medically compromised children in New Haven were not considered in the district's reopening plans, specifically citing children with severe asthma and allergies.

Organizers question the district's decision to bring children back to the classrooms with increased COVID-19 positivity rates.

Mayor Elicker said parents have the option of staying with remote learning if they don’t feel comfortable having them return back to the classroom.

New Haven Superintendent Iline Tracey issued a statement Monday night, regarding the return to the classrooms:

"New Haven Public Schools has taken great caution in setting up safeguards and protocols to ensure the safety of our staff and students. I have had the opportunity to visit several schools over the past couple of days, where staff members were present putting on the finishing touches, as they prepare for students ‘arrival. Some teachers shared mixed feelings—trepidation and excitement. I can’t wait to see the excitement on the faces of the returning students."