New Haven prepares for the start of hybrid learning model

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After going to remote for weeks, New Haven schools are getting ready to welcome back students inside the classroom.

New Haven announced in August that they were going to reopen remote only at first.

The plan was to do remote learning for the first 10 weeks of class and then shift to a hybrid model.

In-person learning is expected to begin on November 9th.

Students from pre-k through 3rd grade will attend school for four days.

Students from 4th to 12th grade will go 2 days a week.

Class sizes will be reduced.

Parents and students will still have the option to stick with remote learning.

In a Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey stated that not everyone will agree with their decision and have made sure that teachers stay informed.