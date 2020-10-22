New Haven Public Schools to return to in-person classes

New Haven Public Schools had been fully remote for the first 10 weeks of school.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven announced on Thursday the return to in-person classes.

New Haven Public Schools had been fully remote for the first 10 weeks of school. Mayor Justin Elicker, Board of Education, and City Officials gathered to announce the return to school. One way they are preparing to reopen is with testing sites like this one at Jackie Robinson Elementary School. They are free to the public and strongly encouraged for students, faculty, and staff.

The BOE voted back at the start of the year to begin fully remote for the first 10 weeks. Even those cases are on the rise in the state - the levels deem the hybrid model a safe option for students and teachers.

"I have a five-year-old and she will be going back to school for first grade and we’ve been enjoying the online learning program and frankly we’ve been quite impressed with our teachers and administrators are making it work in these challenging times. But she is super excited to get back in person and interact with her friends again," said Elicker.

Testing sites will be available at certain schools over the next two weeks to get tests into more communities. Testing is part of the schools reopening strategy which includes deep cleaning and social distance guidelines.

Remote learning has been successful so far but students and teachers are excited to return to the classroom.