New Haven sets the start of hybrid learning for January 19

Two schools were deemed unsafe for reopening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven will begin its return to in-person classes on January 19th. The move from fully remote to hybrid learning will be done in phases.

"We believe that by that time we will see a significant decrease in the positivity rate," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Iline Tracey.

The transition from to hybrid learning will begin with the youngest students back in first. Parents will have the option to send their children back to school or keep them remote.

"There is a clear trend not only in the United States but in many nations across the world to open up schools for younger age children because evidence indicates that they are much, much less likely to spread the virus," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Students in Pre-K to third grade will return to school four days a week as a part of the Phase 1 rollout. Grades four and five will be in two days a week while grades six through 12 will remain remote. Although, not all schools were deemed safe enough to reopen.

"Both Quinnipiac and West Rock need a vast amount of resources to try to get the schools ready for re-opening," said Director of Health Maritza Bond

Inspections done by the city's COVID-19 task force concluded that major issues with ventilation would keep the Quinnipiac STEM Magnet School and West Rock STREAM Academy closed. Virtual meetings will be held with parents Tuesday to discuss plans for their children.

"Which includes options for in person and remote learning," said Dr. Tracey.

Discussions have already been had with staff at both schools about continuing to teach online or at other schools in city. They are also actively hiring more substitute teachers to beef up staffing.

The city has not announced when a phase 2 might begin. They want to see how phase 1 plays out first.

The virtual Zoom meeting for parents for students at the Quinnipiac Magnet School will be at 5:30 pm. Click here for the meeting.