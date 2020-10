Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie confirmed to FOX61 that the school district has recently been notified of one positive case.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Officials say New London High School is closed for in-person instruction through Friday.

Students will patriciate in remote learning for the rest of the week.

According to the high school, food distribution for Cohort B will be available at the NLHS Multi-Magnet Campus between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pickup will consist of 7 days worth of food.