Norwich Free Academy to switch to full remote learning until December 7

The Head of School said they reported five more cases Monday after reported seven positive cases last week.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Head of School Brian M. Kelly sent a letter out saying Norwich Free Academy will be moving to full remote learning on November 17 until at least Monday, December 7.

Kelly cited that NFA reported five new COVID-19 positive tests this morning after reporting seven positive cases in the community last week. He said in a statement that read in part, " I don’t make this decision lightly, and it is made with one focus – the continued health and safety of our students, faculty and staff."

It was also learned of an off-campus gathering where so far at least one area student has tested positive for COVID-19 and others have reported as symptomatic.

Kelly added though the overall COVID-19 numbers have peaked since October, Norwich is still in a "red alert" COVID-19 status. According to Connecticut's COVID-19 Data tracker as of November 16, Norwich and many of the surrounding towns share a similar status.