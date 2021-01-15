Norwich Public Schools move to remote learning model due to COVID-19

The Superintendent of Schools cited close contact quarantining due to exposure to the virus has caused staffing issues.

NORWICH, Conn. — In a letter to families, Superintendent of Norwich Public Schools Kristen Stringfellow said students are moving to a remote learning model until February 1.

Stringfellow cited close contact quarantining due to viral exposure outside of school has caused issues with staffing Norwich Schools. She added she is hopeful with time staffing will become better with the vaccine becoming more and more available.

"I am hopeful that over the next 2 weeks the health metrics will improve, more community members will have the opportunity to vaccinate, our staffing will become more stable and we can reopen in hybrid once again," said Stringfellow.

According to Connecticut's COVID-19 Data Tracker's website, Norwich has been issued a red alert status due to the number of cases it has in its city. With the exception of three towns, most of Connecticut has been issued a red alert status.