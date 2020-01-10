Norwich Public Schools transition to remote learning for two weeks due to recent COVID-19 spike

Officials say it is community spread and there have been no transmission in the schools, however remote learning is scheduled to continue through Monday, October 19.

NORWICH, Conn — Town and health officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address a recent community spike in coronavirus cases.

According to Dr. William Hogan, of Backus Hospital, the positivity rate in Norwich is around 9 percent, which is well over the state's reported 1 percent.

The town's school district announced at the press conference that all Norwich Public Schools will transition to remote learning for two weeks following the recent spike.

Norwich Public Schools will be transitioning to remote learning starting tomorrow for two weeks in response to the positivity rate in Norwich.



Health officials also urged residents to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and get tested.

23 per 100,000 is the current rate that people are testing positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

“This is serious,” Mayor Peter Nystrom said.

Several free events will be held in the area over the weekend in an effort to get people tested and informed.

On Friday, free testing will be available across from Dodd stadium.

Backus Hospital officials announced they have provided 30,000 mobile COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mayor Nystrom also noted that he does not support traditional trick-or-treating events this year.

His comments comes shortly after the CT DPH released its Halloween guidance amid coronavirus concerns.

“A bag of candy isn’t worth somebody’s life," Nystrom said explaining that safety should be a priority.