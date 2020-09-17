x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

School Resource Center

NYC again delays in-person learning for most students

Pre-kindergarten students and some other special education students will be the only ones who resume in-person instruction on Monday
Credit: AP
Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. —  New York City has again delayed the start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that most elementary school students would do remote-learning only until Sept. 29. 

Middle and high schools would stay remote through Oct. 1. Pre-kindergarten students and some other special education students will be the only ones who resume in-person instruction on Monday, as originally planned. De Blasio and union leaders say the city needed more time to prepare for students to return to school buildings.