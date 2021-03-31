Only in-person learners can attend Shelton prom

No party buses will be allowed, only limousines with 12 or fewer people. Also, only students enrolled in in-person learning can attend.

SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton High School will be having a junior and senior prom this year, but with some restrictions. FOX61 obtained memos sent to students outlining plans for prom.

Only students from each grade will be able to attend. No dates from other grades or from other schools. No party buses will be allowed, only limousines with 12 or fewer people. Also, only students enrolled in in-person learning can attend.

"It's not fair for kids that are home. They should be able to go to prom," said Jayden Opper, a student at Shelton High School. "I get the whole freshmen can't go, I get sophomores can't go, but juniors and seniors they should be able to go no matter what," he said.

Some students say they are happy to have a prom at all. Some parents agree that having something, even if it's not ideal, is better than nothing.

"I think that's a fair compromise. I think that the juniors and seniors in particular have lost so much in the last year with covid," said Kimberly Supersano, a Shelton parent. "For them to have this opportunity in high school is important to them and if this is the compromise in order to allow that I think that seems fair," she said.

It's not just prom, students participating in remote-only learning have not been able to participate in other extracurricular activities like sports.

Right now, the school is still operating under a hybrid learning model but the return to full in-person learning is coming up in April. That is something else many students and parents are looking forward to.

"Primarily the remote learning has been difficult I think for some kids it works out well, kids that are self-motivated and kind of self-starters but for others, you need to be in the classroom to absorb what's going on," said Ken Supersano, a Shelton parent.

Changes to a student's learning plan can be made up until May 1, about three weeks before the proms. However, some say if students don't feel comfortable coming back just yet, another solution for prom could be holding off on the event a little longer.

"If they think it's going to be less restricted over the summer, just wait. It's a couple of months," said Opper.

FOX61 did reach out to both the high school principal and the superintendent for comment and has not heard back yet.

