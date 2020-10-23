Oxford High School closed Friday after student tests positive for COVID-19

Officials said in-person classes are cancelled Friday and students will participate in the Wednesday remote learning schedule from 9-12 noon.

OXFORD, Conn. — School district officials said they learned Thursday that an Oxford High School student has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Jason McKinnon said in-person classes are cancelled Friday and students will participate in the Wednesday remote learning schedule from 9-12 noon.

All before and after school activities at Oxfordf HS are also cancelled Friday.

The district has already begun contact tracing efforts. Students and staff that came into contact with the individual will be contacted and notified to remain home and quarantine for 14-day.

"Once we learn the full extent of the exposure, we will develop a plan for the high school for next week and provide details to staff and families," Dr. McKinnon wrote. "At this time, we are not aware of any exposures to other students and schools. Therefore, students in grades K-8 will continue in-person instruction."