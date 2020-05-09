Parents and children react to CT schools reopening

After closing early last spring, schools across CT reopened their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Families from across the state say their students got to get a taste on how the new school year will go whether it be through remote learning or in the classroom.

FOX61 spoke some families who say all is good for their first time back to school while others are reporting some slight hiccups, but nonetheless all say they are happy to get back to a new schedule.

In Wethersfield, students went back to class on Tuesday.

Mollie Daientz is in the 5th grade and attends Highcrest Elementary school, she says her family opted for a full remote learning experience and says her first week was not that bad.

“It went good, but communication was a little hard because I always didn’t get an answer when I raised my hand,” said Mollie.

In Waterbury, the school district opted for a hybrid model.

Gigi Gonzalez has two children in that school system and another at in college at UConn and says she is happy with how safety and sanitation was handled.

Gonzalez said, “I’m really pleased, it felt like she was talking to the teacher... like she was in the classroom I mean I am very pleased they explained everything, step by step.”

For other children who haven’t had a chance to go back, they are ready to head back to school.

FOX61 caught up with a group enjoying ice cream in Wethersfield.

Some attend school in Hartford and others in Marlborough, but both school systems are starting next week with the kids saying they miss their friends.

“I miss them and some of my friends I wasn’t able to have playdates because they were quarantined with older people,” said Stephen Fish who attends Annie Fisher Montessori School.

Both sets of parents say they feel confident in their separate school systems.

“I think we are more prepared... the school systems have had the summer to prepare and think ahead,” said Stephanie Fish.

Those thoughts were echoed by Romano Ghirlanda who says Marlborough schools have different choices, but his family chose a full week of school and he says the schools are ready to keep kids safe.

“They’re going to do masks, wear the masks all day. They’re going to have breaks throughout the day and they are going to go outside more often than not.... not a lot of concerns at all,” said Ghirlanda,