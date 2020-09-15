Person associated with Wallingford middle school tests positive for COVID-19

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — School administrators announced on Tuesday, a person associated with the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
The person, who has not been identified as a student or staff member, was said to have come into contact with one or more people in the school.
An investigation was initiated by the Wallingford School District and Wallingford Health Department at the school to identify and contract trace everyone who may have been impacted.
As of Tuesday, the middle school will reopned Wednesday to students on Teams 6-1, 7-1,7-2, and 8-1. Group two will return to the building on Wednesday and Group 1 will return on Friday.
School administrators released a letter to parents and guardians regarding the positive COVID-19 case which read in part:
"The Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department will continue to work cooperatively to ensure that all Contacts have information on how to protect themselves and others. Information related to case investigations is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by the Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department.The Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. We continue to proactively monitor illness of students and staff, apply cleaning protocols, and social distancing practices. We will continue to review the circumstances of this case and will make any necessary adjustments in our plans."