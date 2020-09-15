Person associated with Wallingford middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say the person came in close contact with one or more people at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — School administrators announced on Tuesday, a person associated with the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, who has not been identified as a student or staff member, was said to have come into contact with one or more people in the school.

An investigation was initiated by the Wallingford School District and Wallingford Health Department at the school to identify and contract trace everyone who may have been impacted.

As of Tuesday, the middle school will reopned Wednesday to students on Teams 6-1, 7-1,7-2, and 8-1. Group two will return to the building on Wednesday and Group 1 will return on Friday.

School administrators released a letter to parents and guardians regarding the positive COVID-19 case which read in part: