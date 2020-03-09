Plainville YMCA launches hybrid learning program

The YMCA of Greater Hartford is reworking its branches to support students and schools.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Learning is happening at the Wheeler YMCA in Plainville but it's not your traditional classroom.

Kids across Connecticut like 4th grader Troy Scelia are spending part of their week learning remotely and are now heading for the Y when they’re not in school. Troy’s mom Keegan is a teacher and like so many parents are tackling the juggle.

"[It's] a little different because you’re not in desks here, you don’t sit in desks,” said Scelia



“I have a chart of all different schedules for each person, each day. What can I bring to this place, what can I bring to that place--we are in four different places so it is 'what can I bring to what area',” said Keegan.



The YMCA of Greater Hartford is reworking its branches to support students and schools.



“Plainville schools are offering two days in school learning and we are complementing that with three-day remote learning here at the YMCA,” said Wheeler executive director, Laura Prisco.

