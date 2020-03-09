Plainville YMCA launches hybrid learning program

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Learning is happening at the Wheeler YMCA in Plainville but it's not your traditional classroom.
Kids across Connecticut like 4th grader Troy Scelia are spending part of their week learning remotely and are now heading for the Y when they’re not in school. Troy’s mom Keegan is a teacher and like so many parents are tackling the juggle.
"[It's] a little different because you’re not in desks here, you don’t sit in desks,” said Scelia
“I have a chart of all different schedules for each person, each day. What can I bring to this place, what can I bring to that place--we are in four different places so it is 'what can I bring to what area',” said Keegan.
The YMCA of Greater Hartford is reworking its branches to support students and schools.
“Plainville schools are offering two days in school learning and we are complementing that with three-day remote learning here at the YMCA,” said Wheeler executive director, Laura Prisco.
The Y is coordinating in-person curriculum support with 10 districts around the state.
“We would like to get their parents back to work, That is important for them as adults for their own self-esteem and self worth but certainly for the children," said Prisco. "We want them to get back to what a normal day feels like for them."
The YMCA is following CDC safety guideline and the program is open to children ages 5 to 12.
The three-day program costs $365 a month per child. The Y says it will also work with families who demonstrate a financial need.