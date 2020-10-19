Post University to stick with virtual learning for Spring 2021 semester

In a letter to students and parents, the CEO & President John L Hopkins made the announcement on Monday. Students were already virtually learning for the fall.

WATERBURY, Conn — The President & CEO of Post University announced on Monday, classes for the Spring 2021 semester will remain virtual.

In a letter to students and parents, the CEO & President John L Hopkins said the students' concerns are his top priority. He cited the rise in cases in COVID-19 not just in Connecticut but around also around the country.

Post University announced in the fall that classes will be virtual. Hopkins noted the decision for students to continue virtual classes starting in January 2021 was not one he wanted to make.

"Your health and safety continues to be my priority. I am announcing that Post University will continue with virtual instruction for the Spring semester that begins January 2021. This is not the decision I wanted to make but that am comfortable making because it puts you first," said Hopkins in a written statement.