Quarantine lifted for UConn Storrs campus dorm

The Garrigus Suites were placed in quarantine for two weeks after several cases of COVID-19 were linked to the on-campus housing complex.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — After two weeks, UConn announced on Wednesday Garrigus Suites on the Storrs Campus will no longer be in quarantine. 

In a letter to students, the college administration said it has achieved its goal of halting the spread of COVID-19 in the dorm. 

"After careful monitoring and compliance, we have achieved our goal of halting the spread of the virus in Garrigus.  This is a heroic undertaking for everyone.  Together, we flattened the curve," said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students  Eleanor JB Daugherty in a written statement. 

The dorm of nearly 300 people was placed into quarantine on August 27. UConn Storrs campus currently has 33 people confirmed to have COVID-19. 

Garrigus Suites was not the only Storrs related housing to be placed under quarantine. The resdient of the Oaks apartments were asked to self quarantine due to a high rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The university said in a written statement on September 11, that due to a number of positive cases for the virus linked to the off-campus apartments, residents there must self-quarantine for the next 14 days. 

