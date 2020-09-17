Quarantine lifted for UConn Storrs campus dorm

The Garrigus Suites were placed in quarantine for two weeks after several cases of COVID-19 were linked to the on-campus housing complex.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — After two weeks, UConn announced on Wednesday Garrigus Suites on the Storrs Campus will no longer be in quarantine.

In a letter to students, the college administration said it has achieved its goal of halting the spread of COVID-19 in the dorm.

"After careful monitoring and compliance, we have achieved our goal of halting the spread of the virus in Garrigus. This is a heroic undertaking for everyone. Together, we flattened the curve," said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty in a written statement.

The dorm of nearly 300 people was placed into quarantine on August 27. UConn Storrs campus currently has 33 people confirmed to have COVID-19.