Quinnipiac University moves to red campus alert level due to rising COVID-19 cases

HAMDEN, Conn — Due to rising positive COVID-19 cases, Quinnipiac University announced on Friday it has moved to red camps alert level.

In a letter to the Quinnipiac community, Senior Medical Advisor and COVID-19 task Force Professor of Medical Sciences Dr. David Hill said QU initially moved the campus to an orange alert level on Wednesday. Since then, Dr. Hill says there have 115 new cases.

Students were reminded this weekend to be vigilant in an effort to stop the increase of cases. An eight-point plan was released to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which included a 14-day campus-wide quarantine, retroactive to November 4. All residential students will also be tested on November 9.

In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the university has shifted to a red campus alert level for the purpose of preserving the health and safety of our community.



Dr. Hill finished the letter explaining the measures being taken and thanking students for their cooperation and understanding. It read in part:

"These containment measures follow the advice of public health experts and state guidance to take every possible measure to safely house students on campus. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We will continue to keep our community updated."