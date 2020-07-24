FOX61 School Resource Center: You Ask. We Answer.

This article will be updated as we learn more from the State of Connecticut, districts and receive updates on their reopening plans.

HARTFORD, Conn. — While many students, families and faculty are preparing to adjust to life back in the classroom, we have received countless questions about plans and precautions in place.

We are compiling guidance from state officials and school districts to keep you informed, as they make plans for the upcoming school year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated as we learn more from the State of Connecticut, school districts and receive updates on their reopening plans.

Governor Lamont — State of Connecticut

Districts should prepare to open every day for full-time instruction at the beginning of 2020-2021 academic year, so long as public health data continues to support this model.

Students in grades K-8 should be placed in cohorts, and the grouping is encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

All staff and students expected to wear a protective face covering or face mask that completely covers the nose and mouth when inside the school building, except for certain exceptions including when teachers are providing instruction.

Review building space and reconfigure available classroom space, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

Buses should operate close to capacity with heightened health and safety protocols.All students and operators required to wear face coverings. Social distancing required on buses.

According to officials, the plan was developed by a series of surveys with over 23,000 citizens and 16,000 students.

The State of Connecticut said its back to school plan and guidance are grounded in the six following guiding principles:

Safeguarding the health & safety of students and staff Allowing all students the opportunity to return into the classrooms full time starting in the fall Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially cancelling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff Factoring into decisions about reopening, the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional

Connecticut Education Association

The CEA also released its Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the organization's website, they strongly advocate that the state amend its plan to include their guidance, as to safety in education for all students, and all teachers and staff.

"Any return to the classroom must be done in full compliance with expert health and safety guidelines," they wrote. "In addition, Connecticut must enhance its plans for remote learning for at-risk students and teachers, which will be necessary for some under any scenario, and may be necessary for all if circumstances warrant."

The Connecticut Education Association's six recommended requirements for the fall are as follows:

Do not open school buildings if Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and public health and safety requirements cannot be met. For any school reopening, guarantee that funding for COVID-related expenses will be provided by the state so that all school districts can meet the CDC and public health and safety requirements. Recognize and address the risks for students, teachers, and staff in school during a pandemic. Understand that moving the economy forward is dependent on the safety of schools, not on the mere reopening of schools. Allow schools to begin the school year through distance/remote learning where necessary; for any in-class learning, require that districts reduce density and allow staggered schedules to meet CDC and public health and safety requirements. Institute testing for all students, teachers, and staff who return to school, once per week, and institute contact tracing protocols.

New Haven Board of Education

The New Haven BOE will host an online meeting Tuesday, July 21 at 5 p.m. to discuss returning to schools.

The meeting comes as many still question if, despite Connecticut's positive containment efforts recently, it is safe to send children and teachers back into school for the upcoming semester.

The Board of Education in the Elm City also outlined a daily cleaning schedule to help mitigate the risk of infection:

Restrooms cleaned at 9AM, 11AM, 1PM and after dismissals (unoccupied time)

Soap dispensers and towels filled according to restroom cleanings.

Common touchpoints spray/wipe continuously as per checklist

Meals in classrooms teachers to assist with proper trash disposal

Pre-K toys & play equipment disinfected throughout the day and each night

Water fountains shut off and bagged

Classroom & bathroom doors remain open

Students leave desktops clear at the end of day

Staff to utilize disinfecting wipes to periodically

Hand sanitizers to be placed in all rooms

Signage throughout the school reminding everyone to physically distance & hand wash

