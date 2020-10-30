Rocky Hill High School to be placed two-week remote learning plan

The Superintendent of Schools said two members of the high school community tested positive for COVID-19. In-person classes will resume on November 16.

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut — Superintendent of Schools Mark Zito released a letter to Rocky Hill families and staff members on Friday, saying Rocky Hill High School will be placed on a two-week learning plan.

Zito mentioned school district officials learned this morning that two members of the High School community tested positive for COVID-19. Students will return to in-person classes at the high school on November 16. Zito added none of the other Rocky Hill schools were impacted.

The members who tested positive for the virus were said to have interacted throughout the entire school and multiple grades over a four day period between October 26 to 29. The entire student body at Rocky Hill High School has been placed on a two-week quarantine. Zito wrote in the letter, the quarantine period will end on Friday, November 13.

All after school athletics and community access to all the indoor and outdoor high school facilities will also be canceled during the quarantine.