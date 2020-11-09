Rising number of COVID-19 cases causes Oaks Apartments at UConn to quarantine

The university said residents who live in the off-campus apartment complex must self-isolate for the next 14 days to help stop the spread of the virus.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn announced it is putting the Oaks Apartments under quarantine due in a rise of COVID-19 in the complex.

The university said in a written statement on Friday that due to a number of positive cases for the virus linked to the off-campus apartments, residents there must self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Students impacted by the is quarantine will be allowed to attend their classes virtual and permitted to leave the apartment only for "solitary activity or to obtain groceries or take-out."

UConn has already quarantined a dorm before back in late August. The Garrigus Suites, which are located on the Storrs campus, its almost 300 residents quarantine due to the high amount of COVID-19 cases linked to it.

Students who have COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to call 860-486-4700 to speak with a nurse. Non-UConn students may seek testing and medical care at UConn Health Urgent Care, or call Hartford Healthcare at 1-833-621-0600.

To see UConn's COVID-19 statistics, click here.