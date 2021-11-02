Sacred Heart High School to close at the end the school year

The school currently serves 1,587 students and their families in Waterbury and the surrounding towns.

WATERBURY, Conn — In a letter to the Sacred Heart High School family, Vicar for education Father Michael Whyte and School President Eileen Regan announced the school would be closing at the end of the school year due to the decline in enrollments.

The officials said the decline in enrollment was created by the decrease in school-age population over the past several years.

"This is a profoundly difficult, emotionally trying situation for everyone involved. Sacred Heart High School has passionate students, faculty, and staff, and generations of area families have shaped their minds, bodies, and souls within its four walls for nearly a century," said officials in the letter.

Students and faculty will have options to "smoothly" move to other Catholic schools in the area. The school currently serves 1,587 students in Waterbury and the surrounding towns.

The letter finished by praising the school and the people who attended or worked in it: