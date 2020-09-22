Sacred Heart President threatens to send students home amid recent rise in COVID-19 cases

Dr. John Petillo addressed students in a video about the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the university.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The President of Sacred Heart addressed his students Monday warning to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Dr.John Petillo told students most of them are following the rules regarding COVID-19 and cohorting. However, some are not following the guidelines.

"We are seeing too many positive COVID cases among students, particularly those living off-campus housing," said Dr. Petillo. "We cannot continue this way and remain business as usual."

The President of the university continued by saying they have been receiving reports of gatherings on and off-campus exceeding the 12 person limit. Outside guests and students from surrounding dorms have been reported attending the gatherings.

As of Tuesday, there are 96 COVID cases of off-campus housing andd 22 cases in SHU housing. Merton Hall's cautionary quarantine will be lifted Wednesday morning.

SHU says so far there have been 80 students suspended with 56 suspensions currently active.