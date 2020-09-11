Sacred Heart University to move the majority of classes online

According to the university's website as of Nov. 5, the COVID-19 Alert Level is red. SHU currently has 77 on-campus active cases.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — On Monday, Sacred Heart University announced it will be moving a majority of its classes online for the rest of the semester.

According to SHU's website, the COVID-19 Alert Level is Red. As of November 5, there are currently 77 on-campus active cases and 44 off-campus active cases.

SHU released a statement explaining what will happen for students who have hours required so they may graduate or progress in their major that read in part:

"We recognize that some students need to meet the required hours for course progression and graduation, which means lab experiences and clinical and public school placements may need to continue on ground. The final determination will be made by the deans in consultation with program directors, and you should expect to hear from your dean or program director soon. Should you choose to leave your placement or decide not to attend onsite labs, the decision may impact your graduation or progression. We will continue to monitor agency regulations and will adjust as needed. Students in graduate programs should also wait to hear from their dean or program director."

Most campus events were also suspended or canceled for two weeks or longer. This includes practices, rehearsals, and performances. Students were told not to go to off-campus gatherings and there will be restricted access to buildings.