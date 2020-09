We got some tips on how to avoid those stressful bumps in the online learning road with a tech expert

Most kids headed back to school this week or last and are doing some form or at-home learning.

When it comes to relying on tech there can be problems that can lead to a lot of frustration.

So, we got some tips on how to avoid those stressful bumps in the online learning road with a tech expert, David Weissman who is also a fellow parent himself.