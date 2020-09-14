Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Naugatuck High School

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — in a joint letter to parents and guardians, Naugatuck schools said on Monday another person in the Naugatuck High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The person mentioned was last in the building on Wednesday September 9, which is the same day students were dismissed due a 12th grader testing positive for the virus. The school was closed for a few days for cleaning.
The Naugatuck Valley Health District said on Monday it had finished its contract tracing investigation and determined there was no exposure or risk to students or staffs. Classes began again on Monday and the administration said they will continue in-person learning as scheduled.
"The Naugatuck Public School and Naugatuck Valley Health Districts are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. We continue to proactively monitor the illness of students and staff and implement strategies to safeguard the health of our school community. The safety of our school community remains our priority," said school administrators in a joint letter.