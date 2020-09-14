Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Naugatuck High School

Students were dismissed from the school September 16 after a senior had tested positive for the virus.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — in a joint letter to parents and guardians, Naugatuck schools said on Monday another person in the Naugatuck High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The person mentioned was last in the building on Wednesday September 9, which is the same day students were dismissed due a 12th grader testing positive for the virus. The school was closed for a few days for cleaning.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District said on Monday it had finished its contract tracing investigation and determined there was no exposure or risk to students or staffs. Classes began again on Monday and the administration said they will continue in-person learning as scheduled.