Shelton Public Schools to move to distance learning until 2021

The Interim Superintendent said the shift is due to staff being out due to COVID-19 issues. The school reported 81 staff out November 10, with 37 without subs.

SHELTON, Conn. — As a result of staffing issues due to COVID-19, Shelton Public Schools announced it will be moving to full distancing learning until next year.

In a letter to parents and guardians Monday, Interim Superintendent Dr. Beth Smith said the shift is due to the staff being out due to the virus. Dr. Smith added the school district had 81 staff members out Monday and 36 without substitutes.

Shelton Schools have been working with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department, monitoring the increase in positive cases. On November 5, Shelton had a rate of 15.5 cases per 100,000 according to the Department of Public Health Connecticut COVID-19 Data Tracker. Last week, Connecticut had 68 towns in this red metric.

Students will be moving to remote learning starting on November 11 until January 1, 2021. Dr. Smith added a decision for classes after January 1 will be discussed and communicated in December.

Food distribution will continue to be available for students Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 12 PM at Shelton High School. Students will receive breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday on Friday. Dr. Smith asked students to please bring a bag.