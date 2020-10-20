Shelton Schools dealing with student transportation crisis

13 bus drivers were out Tuesday and five placed in quarantine.

Now, a major transportation problem has Shelton struggling to meet the needs of students and parents.

Shelton School Administration woke up Tuesday to a transportation crisis. 13 bus drivers were out. It affected their ability to run routes from the Perry Hill School, the Mohegan School, and Shelton High School.

Shelton High School Student Jay Cimmino said, "Some of my classmates today had trouble getting to school with the whole bus issue." Shelton Public Schools have been recently hit hard by COVID. Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said, "We're trying everything we possibly can to keep our students in schools and to keep our schools open."

But that’s getting harder and harder to do with the 13 bus drivers who were out on Tuesday.

Parents of affected students were asked to either drop off and pick up their kids or have them do distance learning.

Parent Maureen Derosa said, "Last year we had to start school late because of it. It’s just always been an issue with transportation and I just don’t understand. Apparently, they don’t have enough drivers or anything."

Unlike other communities who contract with a transportation company, Shelton has their own city bus service.

Drivers are already in short supply and it's impossible to get temporary help.

Right now, Shelton Student Transportation Services has 4 back up bus drivers and two managers filling in.

"Shelton Transportation has reached out to other districts and other companies do not want to send their drivers into other districts to cover due to COVID," said Superintendent Smith.

Smith says it’s not just busing.

District-wide - 39 teachers are quarantined, and substitutes aren’t easy to get.

"I’ve seen a few more substitutes. I know there are about 5 or 6 teachers that have had to quarantine as of now," said Cimmino. The staff shortages got so bad, the high school and intermediate school had to shut down for two weeks.

"This year has been extremely challenging. I was put in as interim superintendent March 1st and within two weeks COVID hit and COVID has been a full-time job," said Smith. "Were constantly looking at things, we’re constantly modifying things to try and keep students and staff as safe as possible."

Of the 13 bus drivers who are out. 5 are in quarantine, some are on other leave and others called out sick.

The district hopes next week will be better, but that obviously depends on if they have fewer confirmed COVID cases.