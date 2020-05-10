Smith Elementary School in New Britain closed Oct. 6-7 due to COVID-19

A spokesperson for New Britain public schools said a member of the elementary school community tested positive for the virus.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A spokesperson for New Britain Public Schools announced on Monday, that the Smith Elementary School will be closed for two days due to COVID-19.

Safety and Communications Manager Matt Cannata said in a written statement, administrators were told a member of the Smith Elementary School community had tested positive for COVID-19. The person has been told to stay at home and quarantine for the next 14 days.

The administration said the person was last in the school on October 1. A New Britain Health Department investigation said there were multiple close contacts were who experiencing illnesses and symptoms mirroring those of COVID-19. Those close contacts were also told to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

The administration said, with consultation from the New Britain Health Department, Smith School will be closed on Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7.