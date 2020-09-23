Somers Elementary school to go full remote learning until October 2 due to COVID-19

SOMERS, Connecticut — Somers Elementary School will be moving to full remote learning until October 2 due to COVID-19.
The announcement was made after several staff members reported they were not feeling well. According to the Journal Inquirer, there have been three positive COVID-19 tests in over none days at the school.
The elementary school was closed on September 18. Superintendent Brian Czapla said in a letter to parents, many staff members and students are quarantining. This has led to school to have staffing issues.
Somers Elementary started having issues with COVID-19 on September 8, when a staff member tested positive for the virus. The employee had been working with Pre-Kindergarten students. This is not the only school to run into staffing issues due to COVD. Colchester Elementary has also had to close until October due to staffing issues.