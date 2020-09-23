Somers Elementary school to go full remote learning until October 2 due to COVID-19

In a letter sent out to parents, the superintendent says the decision was made after several staff members reported not feeling well and possibly symptomatic.

SOMERS, Connecticut — Somers Elementary School will be moving to full remote learning until October 2 due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made after several staff members reported they were not feeling well. According to the Journal Inquirer, there have been three positive COVID-19 tests in over none days at the school.

The elementary school was closed on September 18. Superintendent Brian Czapla said in a letter to parents, many staff members and students are quarantining. This has led to school to have staffing issues.