Somers Elementry School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, canceling classes

The announcement came through the school website Tuesday night, saying all classes at the elementary school for Thursday and Wednesday are canceled.

SOMERS, Connecticut — Somers Elementry School classes have been canceled due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent of Somers schools, Brian P. Czapla made the announcement on the school district's website Tuesday evening. The note says a staff employee working with Pre-Kindergarten students tested positive for the virus.

Czapla continued by saying that as a precaution, classes for the elementary school will be canceled for Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10. He then apologized for the late notice.

The building will be cleaned thoroughly, contact tracing will be conducted and communicated with impacted students and families.

More information will be released by the school district in the coming days.