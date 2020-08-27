Connecticut high school football will play this fall

The CIAC updated the fall sports plan Wednesday announcing all fall sports will start August 29.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference updated its fall sports plan on Wednesday, showing that all fall sports including football, are set to start August 29.

The update also said all fall sports activities will be restricted to low-risk conditioning and non-contact sport-specific skill work. It will be in cohorts no bigger than 10 through September 20. The CIAC will have a 10:30 AM press conference tomorrow at their offices in Cheshire. Coaches and players are expected to be present. The sports organization will also monitor the COVID-19 metrics and provide updates to member schools each Friday on the outlook for the following week.

