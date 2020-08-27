Connecticut high school football will play this fall

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference updated its fall sports plan on Wednesday, showing that all fall sports including football, are set to start August 29.
The update also said all fall sports activities will be restricted to low-risk conditioning and non-contact sport-specific skill work. It will be in cohorts no bigger than 10 through September 20. The CIAC will have a 10:30 AM press conference tomorrow at their offices in Cheshire. Coaches and players are expected to be present. The sports organization will also monitor the COVID-19 metrics and provide updates to member schools each Friday on the outlook for the following week.
The CIAC, a private non-profit which regulates high school sports across the state, paused all high school fall sports after the Department of Health recommended postponing all sports activity for two weeks as schools resumed. The CIAC had requested DPH provide a written recommendation, sending the request the same day their board was to vote on a fall sports plan. The DPH provided their written recommendation the next day, leading to the CIAC's ordering the pause.