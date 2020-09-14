South Windsor middle school online class disrupted

Two people mistakenly granted access

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — School officials said a disruption in an online class Monday was due to two people mistakenly given access and not hacking.

Melissa Morgan-Hostetler, the principal at Timothy Edwards Middle School said, "Two people were mistakenly granted access to a teacher’s live Google Meet due to the fact that the teacher believed they were students in the class. Once the teacher realized the mistake, the individuals were removed from the Google Meet. Unfortunately, this was not before those individuals used inappropriate language."

Read the entire statement:

In an effort to prevent the circulation of misinformation, I am reaching out to inform you of an incident that occurred today during the livestreaming of a class at Timothy Edwards Middle School.

This situation is being taken seriously. Google Meets are the essence of our virtual instruction, and it is important we maintain a classroom environment that is positive and safe for all. Pranks and misbehavior will not be tolerated and could result in disciplinary action.

Please be assured the district network was not hacked, but rather this was an error in identity that has since been resolved. The district network remains secure.

Sincerely,

Melissa Morgan-Hostetler