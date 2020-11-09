Individual at Southington middle school tests positive for COVID-19

The district said contact tracing is underway

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington Public Schools notified their community Friday that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Superintendent Timothy Connellan stated in a letter that it was the practice of the district to notify the community when they had a laboratory-confirmed case of the illness. It is not known at this time if the individual was a staff member or student.

The district along with the local health department is contact tracing other individuals who may have had contact with the person who tested positive.

Superintendent Connellan said the district is committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff and will proactively apply the appropriate response and mitigation strategies.