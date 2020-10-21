Southington High School moves to remote learning Wednesday due to COVID-19

There is a possibility that remote learning could be extended for additional days depending on the circumstances of this case, Superintendent Tim Connellan said.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — School district officials said in a letter home to families and staff that a confirmed COVID-19 cases has been reported on the main campus of Southington High School.

Due to contact tracing efforts by Southington Public Schools and the town's health department, all classes at the Southington HS main campus will switch to remote learning mode for at least one day, Wednesday.

There is a possibility that remote learning could be extended for additional days depending on the circumstances of this case, Superintendent Tim Connellan said.

Connellan continued saying, Southington Public Schools will continue to work in concert with and follow recommendations of local health officials on this case and procedures of quarantine, testing and modifications to the school day.

The SHS building is not completely closed, as administration, custodial, security and clerical staff are still expected to report to work.