Student at Wethersfield middle school tests positive for COVID-19

The Wethersfield Superintendent said on Wednesday the student was last in school on September 11 and no other students or staff have reported symptoms.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — On Wednesday it was confirmed by Wethersfield Superintendent Michael Emmett that a student at Silas Deane Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Emmett explains the student was last in school on September 11 and has been told to quarantine for 14 days. The school has not received any other reports of other students or facility members experiencing illness with COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who had contact with the student will be or has been contacted by school or health officials. Wednesday was a full remote learning day in all of Wethersfield's public school buildings. Silas Deane was cleaned and disinfected. Emmett said all public schools will be open tomorrow for students in Cohort Two.