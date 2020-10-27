Students removed from Trinity campus due to COVID-19 conduct violations

According to the administration, 15 students were impacted by the decision. Hartford has been issued a COVID-19 Red Alert.

HARTFORD, Conn — Trinity College announced on October 23, that students have been removed from campus as a result of "significant COVID-19 conduct violations."

The college said 15 students have been impacted by the decision. In a letter to parents, students, and the community, the Office of Student and Community Life learned of possible COVID-19 violations being infringed over the weekend of October 17.

Community Life says in one incident, 14 students went to visit a local bar, while another incident violated the college's COVID-19 guest policy. Trinity said both incidents occurred while the college was in alert level orange.

As of October 23, Trinity reported four cases of the virus with two of the cases isolating on campus.

"It is essential that we not let down our guard and continue to practice mask wearing, social distancing and limiting gatherings. As we have seen reported, we are seeing a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases. This means that all of us must remain vigilant in our efforts to limit our exposure to the virus," said Joe DiChristina, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, and Jason Rojas, Chief of Staff and Associate Vice President for External Relations in a joint statement.