Survey: 74% of educators oppose the state plan to fully reopen schools

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Education Association released survey results Tuesday regarding the state's plans to reopen in the fall. The results showed almost overwhelming opposition to fully reopen schools.

The survey was taken by nearly 16,000 teachers between July 13-20 and conducted by GBAO in Washington, D.C. The results showed almost three-fourths of educators or 74% were against fully opening schools in the fall. About 16% of teachers said they would prefer to return to school in the fall, 39% favored a hybrid approach of in-classroom and social distancing.