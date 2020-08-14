Teachers in Bridgeport are calling for clearer guidelines ahead of a full-reopening

"How is it all going to work," asked elementary school teacher Rob Traber.

Teachers in Bridgeport are calling for a seat at the table with the Board of Education. The teachers feel the guidelines for reopening are not clear enough and could people students, teachers, and families at risk.

This simple question has no clear or right answer. It’s the reason behind a rally held by teachers trying to prepare for a school year rapidly approaching.

"How are you going to get children to school safely? How are you going to get them to the bathroom safely? How we going to deal with the ventilation concerns," asked Traber.

The Bridgeport Board of Education’s reopening plan includes a full return to school for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade. High School students will begin in a hybrid model. The plan doesn’t go into specifics about the classroom environment, sanitation schedules and more as it continues to develop.

"The plan is not detailed enough and is not complete enough," said elementary school teacher Katey Smuggler. "We’re concerned that we’re gonna be managers more than teachers."

Board of Education Member Chris Taylor has called for a special meeting to flesh out the plan. He says he wants to start fully remote.

"Let’s take baby steps," said Taylor. "Let’s see what’s going on. What’s the rush? We have time. There’s plenty of time."

While the board appears to be split on what to do, they all can agree that safety for every facility member and the student is the top priority.

"If anything changes, the plan changes," said Board of Education member Joseph Skolovic. "Right now it’s safe to send our kids to school."