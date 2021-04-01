Teachers' union leader urges switch to all-remote learning

The President of the CT Education Association said many schools were to resume in-person learning Monday before potential virus surges from the holidays are over.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The leader of Connecticut’s largest teachers union is urging school superintendents statewide to switch all classes to remote learning until at least the middle of this month, citing concerns about the coronavirus.

