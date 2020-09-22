Torrington High School to be closed until October 1 due to COVID-19

The school district made the announcement Monday night.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — It was announced on Monday that Torrington High School will be closed until October 1 due to COVID-19.

Susan Lubomski confirmed with FOX61, High School students will be distance learning from September 22 to September 30, so the school can be disinfected and sanitized. A contact tracing investigation is also being conducted.

It is unclear how many people tested positive for COVID-19.